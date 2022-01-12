Two house fires in Chautauqua County kill 1-year-old boy, 70-year-old woman

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Authorities in Chautauqua County are investigating the cause of the second fatal fire in as many days following a blaze in Sherman, New York, that claimed the life of a baby early Wednesday morning.

The fire follows a fire at an apartment house in the Village of Fredonia on Tuesday morning that caused the death of a 70-year-old woman, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday morning's fire was reported at 1:21 a.m. at 157 W. Main St. in Sherman. According to information released by the Sheriff's Office, the Sherman Fire Department and several assisting departments were sent to the house on a report of a working structure fire.

A woman and four children were able to escape the residence, but a 1-year-old boy was unable to get out and died in the fire, officials reported.

Two of the children who escaped were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of burns, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said more details on the fire would be released later on Wednesday.

Tuesday's fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. at 111 Center St. in Fredonia. Investigators said the fire is believed to have occurred on the first floor of the older, two-story house that contains two upstairs apartments.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the occupants of the upstairs apartments escaped the fire without injury. One of the two occupants of the downstairs apartment was able to break a bedroom window and jump out. That person, a female who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for treatment and was later released, investigators reported.

The other occupant, identified by authorities as 70-year-old Patricia O. Ulkins, was unable to escape the fire and died. She was located in the fire debris, according to investigators.

Authorities said the fire is not suspicious in nature and was ruled as undetermined, as it was unknown how the fire started because of the amount of damage.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is investigating the fire with assistance from the Fredonia Police Department, Fredonia Fire and S St. George Enterprises, a construction company.

