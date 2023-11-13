Two houses on 15th Street struck by bullets in early morning shots-fired call

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two houses were struck by bullets early Monday in the 1400 block of North 15th Street, but no one was injured, Lafayette police said.

About 12:25 a.m. Monday, police received calls of shots fired in the 2200 block of North 20th Street, followed by a call from the 1400 block of North 15th Street, police said.

One house on 15th Street was struck several times, and a second house in the same block was struck by a single bullet, police said.

Police found shell casings in the street.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

