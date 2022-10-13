Two Huawei 5G kit-removal deadlines put back

·2 min read
Huawei
All Huawei equipment must be removed by 2027

The government has extended two deadlines for the removal of Huawei equipment from the UK's 5G networks.

The requirement to remove the Chinese company's products from the network core has been pushed back 11 months, to 31 December 2023.

And a limit on the amount of Huawei kit in fibre-broadband infrastructure must now be achieved by the end of October,l rather than July, next year.

It follows advice from the National Cyber Security Centre.

The NCSC decided the security of Huawei's products could no longer be managed, in 2020, following a US decision to place the company under sanctions, and the UK government said all its equipment had to be stripped out of the UK by the end of 2027.

This and eight other interim deadlines remain unchanged.

'Network outages'

The US authorities fear Huawei's 5G equipment makes countries vulnerable to their data being accessed by the Chinese state or having critically important services switched off.

Huawei has denied being controlled by the Chinese government or posing a security threat.

The new deadline extensions follow consultations with Huawei and UK telecoms providers.

The government said a small number of operators had indicated - because of the pandemic and global supply-chain issues - the original deadlines risked network outages and disruption for customers.

Providers should meet the original targets wherever possible, it said, and it expected most of them would do so.

'Security risk'

The direction to remove Huawei equipment is also being put on a legal footing through the handing of notices called designated-vendor directions to all 35 UK telecoms network operators, under the Telecoms Security Act, which came into force in November 2021.

Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan said it allowed the government to "drive up the security of telecoms infrastructure and control the use of high-risk equipment".

"We must have confidence in the security of our phone and internet networks, which underpin so much about our economy and everyday lives," she added.

NCSC technical director Dr Ian Levy said: "The Telecoms Security Act ensures we can be confident in the resilience of the everyday services on which we rely and the legal requirements in this designated-vendor direction are a key part of the security journey."

Huawei has been issued a separate document - a designation notice - which categorises the company as a high-risk vendor of 5G network equipment and services and sets out all of the reasons the government considers it a national security risk, including the impact of the US sanctions.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense & National Security — Russia continues Ukraine strikes as NATO, G7 push back

    Russia’s air strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine this week are the latest sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin is inclined to escalate the war amid mounting losses on the battlefield and rising criticism at home. But NATO is pushing back with a renewed pledge to “step up and sustain support” for Ukraine. We’ll share news on…

  • Ukraine Latest: Drone Strikes Near Kyiv; Putin-Erdogan Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, where the pair discussed a potential Turkish gas hub. Before the meeting Erdogan said Ankara’s goal is to help stop the “bloodshed” in Ukraine, and that “a fair peace can be achieved through diplomacy.” More grain vessels sailed Thursday under the safe-transit deal that Turkey helped to broker. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird T

  • With Regime Strongholds Joining Protests, Iran's Leaders Appear Nervous

    “The Islamic Republic’s collapse—while not inevitable—is no longer inconceivable."

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

  • Here’s what the White House is expecting today’s Social Security COLA increase to be

    The White House predicted that Americans on Social Security will see a $140 per month increase ahead of Thursday, when the Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment (COLA). “Tomorrow, seniors and other Americans on Social Security are will learn precisely how much their monthly checks will increase – but…

  • Trump Has 21 Days to Decide Which Mar-a-Lago Documents to Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that it had turned over the bulk of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to the former president’s legal team, starting a 21-day clock for Trump to decide -- and officially declare -- precisely which records he wants off-limits in a criminal probe.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk Aft

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • NBC Reporter Called Out for ‘Nonsense’ Treatment of Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman

    Dasha Burns held Fetterman's first in-person interview since his stroke last May, and she maintains that "small talk" was "difficult"

  • Southwest Airlines Solving Two Passenger Pain Points

    The airline has made a number of passenger friendly changes, and now it's working on two its customers should really love.

  • Germany flatly rejects Putin’s offer to renew energy exports: ‘Nice try’

    Germany immediately rejected an offer from Russian president Vladimir Putin to renew exports of natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. They called Putin "unreliable."

  • Trump Threatened to Out Confidential Sources From Russia Investigation

    The former president is still itching to compromise the intelligence sources he blames for the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 campaign

  • Aide tells FBI Trump ordered boxes moved at Mar-a-Lago - report

    A former employee of Donald Trump told federal agents the former president asked that boxes of records be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, according to a Washington Post report. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president. The New York Times separately reported on Wednesday that Trump aide Walt Nauta was captured on security camera footage from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach moving boxes out of a storage area at the center of the investigation.

  • Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked audio

    In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.

  • The Roger Stone Grift That Keeps on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty and The United States Department of JusticeOver the weekend, veteran Republican political operative Roger Stone posted photos of himself at a West Palm Beach gun show, hawking copies of his presidential pardon.“Great Time at the South Florida Gun and Knife Show,” he proclaimed.Stone was granted the pardon in December of 2020, preceded by a commutation of the four-year sentence he received the previous February for lying to Congress. He is

  • Belarus responds to Zelenskyys suggestion that international mission be deployed at Ukrainian-Belarusian border

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 22:04 Vladimir Makei, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that deploying a mission of representatives of Western countries on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border would be equivalent to "these third countries directly engaging in the Ukrainian conflict".

  • Kevin McCarthy berated a Republican congresswoman who voted for Trump's impeachment until she cried, book says

    "I alone am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump," he reportedly yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in a tense February 2021 meeting.

  • Social Security Benefits Will Get an 8.7% COLA in 2023 -- Here's What You Need to Know

    Inflation hit the U.S. economy hard over the past year, but few Americans felt the impact more sharply than the nation's 65 million Social Security beneficiaries. The rising price of gas, groceries, utilities, and medical care made life difficult for those individuals, eating away at the purchasing power of their Social Security benefits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced that the standard Medicare Part B premium will drop 3% to $164.90 per month next year.

  • ‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Delivers Passionate Defense of John Fetterman

    Comedy CentralOn The Daily Show Wednesday night, Trevor Noah took on the John Fetterman interview that “has everyone talking” this week. And he made it very clear where he stands on the Democratic Senate candidate’s ability to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania despite still not having fully recovered from his stroke.After playing an extended clip from the NBC News interview, in which Fetterman was open about the need to use a live closed captioning system to read the questions as the report

  • Maxar shows new satellite images of damage to Crimea bridge

    U.S. company Maxar has published new photos of the damaged Crimea bridge over the Kerch Strait, which was hit by a huge explosion and fire on Oct. 8.