UPDATE: Two Hunt County Jail officers assaulted

Aug. 19—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this afternoon concerning a reported assault this morning of two officers at the Hunt County Detention Center:

"At approximately 11:50 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 Hunt County Detention Officers were assaulted by an inmate while they were on duty at the Hunt County Detention Center in Greenville.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital where one was treated and released, the other remains in the hospital for observation and is reported to be in stable condition.

Sheriff Terry Jones says "This was a ruthless, unnecessary, unprovoked attack on his staff. There will be a thorough investigation done by Hunt County Investigators assisted by the Texas Ranger and appropriate charges will be filed against this individual."

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released accordingly and upon availability.