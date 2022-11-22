Two Huntsville residents arrested in connection with murder

Nov. 22—ROYSE CITY — Three people have been taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 13 fatal shooting in Royse City. Two Huntsville area residents have been arrested in relation to the incident, Brooke Louise Rice and Elem Wynne III. Both were charged with tampering with physical evidence after authorities discovered the murder weapon had been removed from the crime scene.

Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said none of the suspects have yet been charged in the shooting death of 43-year-old Larry Deshaun Baker of Madisonville, Texas.

"The homicide investigation was still ongoing Wednesday and will be forwarded to the Hunt County Grand Jury when completed," Aldridge said in a statement released Wednesday.

Royse City police responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City. When officers arrived, they saw a man lying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an initial report.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

"Through the course of the investigation, a suspect in the shooting was developed," Aldridge said. The suspect, a 43-year-old man from Royse City, was renting the home where the shooting took place. After the shooting and prior to officer arrival, he fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, according to Aldridge.

"The Royse City Police Department requested assistance from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office to search the wooded area but (he) could not be located," Aldridge said.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, a local resident reported seeing a subject matching the suspect's description coming out of the woods carrying a rifle. Officers and deputies responded to the area and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center. He was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

Rice is being held on a $20,000 bond in Hunt County on the tampering charges. Wynne is being held on $20,000 bond for the tampering charges and a $10,000 bond for a warrant out of Walker County for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance over 4 grams under 200 grams.