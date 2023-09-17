Two hurt after gunfire hits vehicle with five people inside in northeast Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that saw two people hit by gunfire in the area near Fashion Fair mall in northeast Fresno.

Officers responded to a six-round ShotSpotter electronic activation of shots fired at North First Street and East Rialto Avenue just before 2 a.m., Lt. Henry Garcia said.

A woman was found to have been shot in the left leg and a man had a graze wound to his face.

Both were taken to a local hospital and their injuries considered non-life threatening. The pair are ages 30 and 28.

There was minimal suspect information, Garcia said, and police believe the shooting could be gang related. Detectives were on scene to figure out what led to the incident, Garcia said.

Three others were inside the vehicle when several shots hit the car.

Traffic was blocked off for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.