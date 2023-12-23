Two hurt as luxury car catches fire after hitting house

Two men were seriously injured when the McLaren supercar they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames, police have said.

Both the car, which often sells for a minimum of £100,000, and house caught fire after the crash in Heyhouses Lane, St Annes at 02:35 GMT.

No-one in the house was hurt but the two male occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

One is critically ill but stable, while the other is serious and stable.

Lancashire Police appealed for information, saying they were working to "establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision".

