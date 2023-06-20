Two hurt Monday night as woman opens fire after visit to North Beach restaurant

When Hector Castillo got off work on Monday night and went to Moises Bakery, his favorite Venezuelan bakery, he was not expecting to see a woman poking a gun out the front door and shooting into the street.

But that is exactly what he says he encountered.

According to Castillo and other witnesses, a visitor to the restaurant fired seven shots from the doorway into the street Monday night, wounding a man across the street and a second person and missing two children who were in the back of a white Toyota SUV. The bullets broke the back and side windows of the vehicle.

According to witnesses, the man across the street was struck in the leg. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit.

The motive for the shooting was unknown. Castillo said the woman sat inside the cafe for two hours before pulling out the gun and opening fire.

The scene in North Beach after Monday night’s shooting. Clara-Sophia Daly/csdaly@MiamiHerald.com

Police said a person believed to be involved had been detained, and a firearm was recovered.

The restaurant is at 7310 Collins Ave. Yellow police tape blocked off Collins between 74th and 73rd streets, and restaurant goers waited at the intersection to be allowed to pass through to their parked cars. Nearby blocks were congested from the street closure.

Throughout the commotion, music drifted over from the Miami Beach band shell outdoor venue. “It’s a shame that this had to go down around here, because it has nothing to do with our show,” said Rene Pereda, who works for the Miami Beach band shell.

“This is the quietest neighborhood ever. Nothing like this ever happens,” said Pereda, who lives close by.

Joaquim Braz said he was inside the bakery when the woman began shooting. It was a stunning development, he said, in a neighborhood where he has lived safely for the past 34 years.

A Miami Beach police officer echoed that an event of this nature is unusual for North Beach.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 305-673-7901