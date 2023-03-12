Two hurt, one arrested in Vigo County shooting

Mar. 11—Two juvenile males were injured and an 18-year-old was arrested in a shooting late Friday on East Brookside Drive in Southern Vigo County.

Christopher M. Compton, 18, of Terre Haute was booked into Vigo County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. He is held without pending appearance, according online jail records.

One of the shooting victims was released from the hospital and another was in stable condition as of midday Saturday.

Vigo County deputies were called to a report of two people shot at an address on Brookside about 11:20 p.m., Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.

Deputies learned that a vehicle had fled the area after the shooting occurred. A short time later that vehicle was located in the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Terre Haute by city police.

The two males in the vehicle were taken to the sheriff's office for interviews. When those interviews were completed, Compton was arrested, the sheriff said.

The investigation continues. Also assisting was West Terre Haute Police Department.