Two hurt after shooting in Statesville, police say

At least two people were hurt after a shooting in Statesville on Tuesday night, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers were on 5th Street in Statesville when they heard multiple gunshots. Then they saw multiple cars leaving the scene.

Police say they tried to stop a gray Mercedes, but the driver didn’t stop. Officers followed the car to Iredell Memorial Hospital and blocked them in the parking lot.

Officers say they found four people in the Mercedes but reported that only two sustained gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old driver, Daquanta Dobbins of Statesville, was grazed in the head. The rear passenger, 20-year-old Tayvon Cauthen of Statesville, was shot in the lower back.

Police say there were two other passengers in the vehicle, 26-year-old Keith Lackey and a 22-year-old from Statesville, who did not have any injuries.

According to officials, Dobbins was treated at a local hospital and released. Cauthen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to treat his injuries.

While investigating, officers were told that another victim came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was a 16-year-old male; he was treated and has been released.

During their search of the Mercedes, officers found three firearms and marijuana. Dobbins, Cauthen, and Lackey are facing multiple drug and firearm charges in connection with prior incidents.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

