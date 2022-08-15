Two hurt in shootings in Rainier Beach, North Admiral neighborhoods

A man and a teenage boy were hurt in separate shootings in two Seattle neighborhoods on Sunday.

At about 4:30 p.m., police received reports that someone had been shot in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the shoulder.

The teenager told officers the shooting had happened in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South.

Police went to the area, where they found several shell casings and gunshot damage to an apartment unit. Although the apartment was occupied at the time of the shooting, no one inside was hurt.

The teenager was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

At about 8 p.m., police were called to Hamilton Viewpoint Park on California Way Southwest in West Seattle for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Seattle Fire Department medics took the victim to Harborview.

The victim and witnesses told police that a group of several men in a car had approached and confronted the victim.

Police said as the suspects left in their car, one of them fired at the victim. Officers recovered 12-gauge shotgun shell casings at the scene.

Police said that so far, preliminary information does not indicate that the shootings are connected.