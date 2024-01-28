Two hurt in St. Petersburg accident involving Publix tractor trailer

ST. PETERSBURG — A motorist lost control of his Toyota early Sunday and smashed into a Publix tractor trailer, leaving the occupants of the small car seriously injured, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Yaris was driving too fast on the wet road while attempting to merge from I-375 onto I-275.

The Yaris rotated, traveled across the land buffer separating the forks in the road, and, collided with the Publix tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-275. The accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m.

The Yaris driver, an 18-year-old man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old man, both of St. Petersburg, suffered serious injuries.

The Publix driver, a 34-year-old Lakeland man, was uninjured.