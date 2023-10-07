Two Husky puppies thrown over a Michigan animal shelter's fence get adopted

Two Husky puppies who were thrown over a fence last month at a Michigan animal shelter have found forever homes.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter in Jackson, Michigan, posted a surveillance video Sept. 26 on its Facebook page showing a pickup truck driving to the shelter, a person coming out, and the individual throwing the puppies over the shelter's fence.

Shelter employees coming to work that morning found the two mixed-breed Husky puppies in the shelter's play yard.

Both of the six-month-old puppies were very malnourished, had parasitic issues, and had some head injuries, animal shelter director Lydia Sattler told USA TODAY. The male pup named Ryder weighed 8 pounds, while the female pup named Rayne, weighed 11 pounds.

One of the puppies had significant soft tissue swelling and bruising on top of its head. A veterinarian was not able to determine what exactly caused the injury, Sattler said.

'You can't be what you can't see': How fire camps are preparing young women to enter the workforce

The puppies gained a few pounds in the first five days of care and then were sent to a foster home once the veterinarian cleared them, she said. The puppies have been adopted by a family, which is on standby and ready to receive them.

Sattler describes the puppies as sweet and playful siblings who get to live and grow up together.

Community members identified the person who threw the puppies over the fence on the day the shelter posted the video. No charges have been brought against the person who left the puppies.

But Sattler says they took the wrong approach to dropping off the puppies.

“If they would have just come to the door, we would have just taken the puppies in,” she said. “We also have a gate that always remains unlocked; that would have been better than throwing the puppies over the fence.”

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mich. puppies get adopted after owners threw them over shelter fence