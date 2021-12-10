Two Idaho prisoners walk away from job site. State wants them back. Have you seen them?

The Idaho Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in finding two prisoners who walked away from a jobsite.

In a news release, IDOC officials said Jeffrey B. Mangum and William F. McCarty were last seen at a food processing plant in Fruitland around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Both men are serving sentences in the minimum custody unit at the South Idaho Correctional Institution south of Boise.

Mangum, 31, is described as “white, 5 feet 11 inches tall with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.” He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Ada County and has prior convictions of grand theft and burglary. Mangum was scheduled for a parole hearing in March.

McCarty, 29, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and also has blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. An intake photo shows he has tattoos on his hands. He was in custody for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of an illegal weapon in Ada County and eluding police in Bannock County He was scheduled for a parole hearing in October 2023.

IDOC said anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts should call 911.