Two identified and charged with murder in Payne St. shooting of teenager

Two people face murder charges in connection with the Payne Street shooting that left 16-year-old Sidney Nelson Jr. dead.

Warrants were issued for Triston Butler and Anox Smith. Both are 18 years old. Butler turned himself in to police Thursday morning at 8:40 a.m. shortly after he and Smith were identified by Houma Police Department. Smith remains at large.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nelson's death on Monday.

Residents along Payne St. said they heard between four and six gunshots Monday shortly before 3 p.m., and when they went to investigate they found Nelson face down in the grass. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation by the Houma Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two identified and charged with murder in Payne St. shooting of teen.