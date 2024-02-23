Two identified as suspects in December 2023 homicide: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced the arrests Thursday night of two men in connection to a December 2023 homicide.

Carman Johnson, 32, and Cameron Johnson, 24, were arrested and are charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Mobile police arrest 2 men in shooting, stabbing incident

Officers responded on Dec. 30, 2023, to a reported shooting on the 200 block of DeKruif Court.

When they arrived, officers found Lamount Fagan, 43, had been shot and killed.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.