Two IDOT contractors shot while working on I-57 near Mount Vernon

Two Illinois Department of Transportation contractors were shot in Mount Vernon Wednesday night, police say.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bobby Wallace said neither sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Crossroads Hospital in Mount Vernon then transferred to Saint Louis University for additional treatment.

The two contractors were on the Interstate 57 overpass around mile marker 103 near the exit. Authorities said they received a 911 call from the company at approximately 9:14 p.m. saying they had been shot.

A flagger was struck in the back of the head. The second worker, who was attending to the flagger, was then hit in the chest.

“One of the workers was released early this morning and sent back home,” Wallace said. “I haven’t heard about the other worker yet.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the homes of two juveniles and recovered a high-powered air file. Both were taken into custody and later released to their guardians pending further investigation.

“It is our belief that at least one of the juveniles was responsible for it,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the investigation is ongoing, but he anticipates presenting a case to the state’s attorney’s office for possible charges.

IDOT released a statement Thursday.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and providing any assistance we can to see that the perpetrators of this crime are given the appropriate punishment,” it said. “This troubling incident serves as an important reminder that the men and women of the Illinois Department of Transportation and our partners put their lives on the line every day to ensure the public’s safety and well-being. While this kind of dangerous and senseless act not only puts workers at risk, it can also result in grave consequences for anyone else traveling in the area.”