Two IE men tied Husky to tree, struck it with machete until it died: SBCS

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - In a disturbing case of animal cruelty, two Inland Empire men are accused of tying a Husky to a tree and striking it with a machete and large piece of wood until it died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The brutal attack happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14, around 3 p.m. in the 2200 Block of W. 3rd Avenue in San Bernardino. Responding to witness reports, deputies from the Central Station quickly identified Leobardo Martinez, a 68-year-old San Bernardino resident, as a perpetrator in the brutal attack, but investigators are still hoping to identify the second suspect.

The attack, resulting in the death of the Husky, was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the animal allegedly killing Martinez's fowl on his property.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center on charges of felony cruelty to animals. He is presently in custody with bail set at $30,000.

Individuals with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Central Station Detective Bureau at (909) 387-3545. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.