Two IMPD officers indicted in shooting of Anthony Maclin in grandmother's driveway

Two Indianapolis police officers have been indicted in the shooting of a man whose grandmother called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle in her driveway, not knowing her grandson was inside.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory have been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury in the Dec. 31 shooting.

The indictment means a grand jury determined there was enough evidence for criminal cases to proceed to the courtroom. It does not indicate guilt.

The officers responded early morning to the home of Vicki Driver, who called 911 to have someone check an unknown car parked in her driveway. Unbeknownst to her, her grandson, Anthony Maclin, was asleep inside. Maclin’s attorney said he had rented a car because his was being repaired, and he planned to surprise her that morning.

When they arrived at the home, in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street, police asked if Driver had any family in Florida because the car had Florida plates. She said she didn’t.

Shortly after police knocked on the car window, gunfire ensued. Police said Maclin had a gun in his lap, which he confirmed later, though police said it's unclear whether he was holding the weapon. Maclin’s attorney said officers fired more than 30 rounds at the car, striking Maclin three times. He was carrying a firearm because the neighborhood his grandmother lives experiences crime.

He was hospitalized for 17 days and underwent six surgeries.

Roughly a month after the shooting, Maclin's family sent a legal notice to the city of Indianapolis and its police department for financial compensation. Driver, who is also part of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Review Team, further called for the officers to be fired and face criminal charges — noting the shooting has tainted her view of police.

The latest grand jury decision marks the second time this year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers have been indicted. In April, officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were indicted for their roles in the death of Herman Whitfield III last year.

In that case, police tased and handcuffed Whitfield face down while the 39-year-old was naked and in the throes of a mental health episode. Body camera footage showed he became unresponsive. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Whitfield’s autopsy ruled his death a homicide and he died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint.

This article will update.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD officers indicted in shooting of man in grandmother's driveway