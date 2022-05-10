Two incidents end in people being treated for stab wounds at Sioux Falls hospital, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating two incidents where a person showed up to a local hospital with stab wounds.

The first person was a 53-year-old Sioux Falls woman who arrived around 5 p.m. Monday to the hospital with stab wounds to the leg, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police believe the stabbing to have occurred east of downtown Sioux Falls, Clemens said.

The second person, a 40-year-old man from Sioux Falls, showed up to the hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday with multiple stab wounds to the leg, Clemens said.

He was stabbed on the west side of Sioux Falls, Clemens said.

Both incidents are unrelated. In both cases the victims gave police little to no details, Clemens said.

The man and woman both received non-life threatening injuries from the separate stabbings, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police investigate 2 unrelated stabbing