Two, including a juvenile, hurt in separate shootings in Lexington early Saturday

Lexington police worked two separate shootings early Saturday that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.

Police said the juvenile was inside a residence on the 1000 block of New Circle Road when they were hit by a bullet from a shooting in the parking lot of a neighboring business. Police said the child, whose age was not given, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The juvenile was not thought to have been targeted in the shooting, which occurred at 3:25 a.m., police said. The business where the shooting happened was Cheetah Gentleman’s Club, WKYT reported.

At 4:52 a.m., police said they were called to a local hospital where a male victim had gone to be treated for a gunshot wound that he sustained in a shooting on or near Flying Ebony Drive. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information about either incident call them at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips app available at p3tips.com.