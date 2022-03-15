Two Independence police officers fired guns in Friday’s fatal shooting, patrol says

Two Independence police officers fired their guns in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man following a reported disturbance on Friday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Tyrea M. Pryor was killed after police said he displayed an AR-style rifle to both Independence police officers after a police pursuit and a crash. It’s unclear if Pryor fired the gun at the two officers.

Independence police responded to calls of a disturbance just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 800 block of East College Street. The responding officers saw a white sedan speeding away from the residence and began to pursue.

The police chase ended shortly after, Lowe said. But the suspect vehicle continued to flee and struck another vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road.

Two female passengers from the vehicle were interviewed by investigators and taken to an area hospital with injuries caused by the crash, Lowe said. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said he did not know how many shots the officers fired and that it would be determined throughout the investigation being conducted by the highway patrol. The investigation is ongoing.

The Independence police officers have not been identified. Both have been placed on administrative leave as a part of the department’s policy, Taylor said in an email to The Star on Saturday.