Two Indianapolis murder suspects were out on GPS monitoring, courts documents reveal

Two Indiana men charged with murder were out of jail and subject to GPS monitoring due to standing criminal charges at the time of the recent killings, according to court documents.

Marcus Garvin, whom prosecutors have accused of killing his girlfriend, and Jahion Jarrett, who is accused of killing a Lyft driver, had both been released after being charged with multiple violent crimes.

Garvin, who was arrested and charged with armed battery in December after allegedly stabbing a gas station customer, is now charged with the murder of 30-year-old Christie Holt. He was let out of jail after his bond was posted with help from The Bail Project, an organization that helps pay suspects’ bail and seeks an end to cash bail altogether, after a judge lowered it from $30,000 to $1,500.

CHICAGO'S TOP COP GOES OFF ON PROGRESSIVE POLICIES, SAYS THEY ARE TO BLAME FOR CRIME WAVE

Cox was stabbed to death at an Always Inn in Indianapolis in late July and left to decompose for nearly a week, court records showed, according to local CBS affiliate WTTV.

Garvin allegedly tried to dismember Cox’s body before dragging the body across a parking lot to a nearby creek in a bedsheet. Surveillance video showed the suspect dragging the sheet when a human arm fell out of it, after which he placed it back inside, according to court documents. Garvin was discovered to have cut off his GPS monitoring device when officers took him into custody.

Jarrett, 17, was also out on GPS monitoring when he was arrested in July in connection with the death of 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu, according to court records.

Jarrett, who was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery in September, allegedly killed Presendieu and dumped the victim’s body near a church, which was found on July 8. Documents from the Marion County Probation Department revealed that Jarrett’s monitor showed him at the location where the body was found, according to WTTV.

The developments in these cases come as law enforcement leaders in major cities such as Washington, D.C., and Chicago blame recent incidents of violent crime on the criminal justice system, which they accuse of letting violent offenders out of jail on bond.

Story continues

"The real issue is, we have a vicious cycle of bad actors who do things, no accountability, and they end up back in community," Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said following a July 22 shooting in one of the city's popular dining and residential districts. "I guarantee you, when we lock up whoever did this, they will be no stranger to us."

Police leaders in Indianapolis echoed the critique.

“Here are two real-time examples that resulted in two real deaths because of decisions that were made,” Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder said of Garvin and Jarrett.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Bail Project released a statement after Garvin's recent arrest, saying that it received a referral for bail assistance from his public defender.

"As we do with all referrals, we interviewed Mr. Garvin to gather information about his legal history, his ability to return to court, and to identify any unmet needs," the statement said. "He had a stable place to live with family and a plan to return to court to resolve his case."

The Washington Examiner contacted The Bail Project for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Indiana, murder, Crime, Police, Criminal Justice

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Two Indianapolis murder suspects were out on GPS monitoring, courts documents reveal