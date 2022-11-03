Two indicted for armed robbery

Nov. 3—Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery in connection with an alleged incident that reportedly occurred in June in Royse City.

Brayden Lee Mullins, 19, of Lancaster remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond on one count of aggravated robbery.

The indictment was issued in September by the Hunt County grand jury. Mullins entered a not guilty plea during an Oct. 18 hearing in the 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a Dec. 5 interim hearing to receive discovery evidence.

The indictment alleged Mullins was one of three people, which included Nicholas Brown, who used a firearm to threaten an individual while committing a theft on June 13.

Jail records indicate Mullins was taken into custody the same day by the Royse City Police Department.

Nicholas Eugeneadis Brown II, 18, of Royse City, remains in the Hunt County Jail on $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. Brown was taken into custody Aug. 4 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and entered a plea of not guilty to the indictment Oct. 10. A hearing on discovery evidence is scheduled Nov. 14.

The status of an indictment, if any, concerning the third individual was not available as of Wednesday morning.

Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.