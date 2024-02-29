Two indicted in connection to 2011 murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation into a 2011 double murder in Lauderdale County, Tennessee resulted in indictments against two men, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The case began in September 2011, with the murders of Eric Lee Washington and Jonathan Lavell Jones. Two suspects, Darius Markee Alson and Darius Deshun Mitchell, were convicted by a Lauderdale County jury in February 2018.

But in 2022, Mitchell was granted a new trial. District Attorney General Mark Davidson requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation review evidence and conduct new interviews.

That investigation determined that Mark Anthony Tate Jr. was also responsible for the homicides, TBI said.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury on Feb. 5 indicted Tate on two charges of first-degree murder (premeditation), two charges of first-degree murder (felony murder), two counts of especially aggravatged robbery and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.

Tate was taken into custody in Atlanta by U.S. marshals on Wednesday. His bond is set at $750,000.

Another man, Jeremy Hurdle, was indicted on a charge of perjury related to his testimony during a post-conviction hearing for Mitchell. He is being held in Kentucky. His bond was set at $25,000.

