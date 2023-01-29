COSHOCTON − A Coshocton County Grand Jury recently issued to two high level felony indictments for drug trafficking.

Rick A. Dearston, 43, of Coshocton, was indicted with trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, from an incident on Dec. 12. The charge carries specification to forfeit a .45 caliber Glock handgun. The indictment said the amount of drugs was between 27 and 100 grams.

Dearston was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office in the 700 block of Orange Street. A large amount of drugs, cash, drug-related items and a firearm were confiscated from the scene.

Jessica M. Cappello, 42, of Coshocton, was indicted with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, from an incident on Nov. 14 with a note that it occurred in the vicinity of a juvenile. There is a specification to forfeit $3,266 in cash. The indictment said the drugs in question was methamphetamine with the amount equal to or exceeding the bulk amount, but not more than five times the bulk amount.

Cappello was previously indicted in December with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, from an incident on Dec. 7.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Two indicted for drug trafficking