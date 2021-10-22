Two indicted in drug trafficking case

Oct. 22—CATLETTSBURG — A Dayton man and an Ashland man were indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury in a drug trafficking case investigated by Kentucky State Police.

Details are scant on the case centering on Bruce W. Daugherty, aka William Dean, of Ohio, and Wayne Howard, of Ashland. The case was directly indicted, meaning the grand jury heard evidence in the case first, rather than having the case move through district court.

According to the indictment, Kentucky State Police's Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations unit investigated the case.

Daugherty, 38, is charged with first-offense trafficking in fentanyl or carfentanil, two counts of importing fentanyl or carfentanil, importing heroin, two counts of second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, first-offense trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces and one count of trafficking in fentanyl (second offense).

Howard, 61, was indicted on a sole count of facilitation to traffic heroin, first offense.

According to Daugherty's indictment, he brought in the narcotics across state lines and sold them in Boyd County on Feb. 23, March 25 and April 22. Howard is accused of helping during the March 25 incident.

Daugherty is facing some steep jail time in his charges — each of his importation charges carry a five- to 10-year sentence, while his meth and second-offense fentanyl trafficking charges carry a 10-to-20.

Howard faces a one-to-five for his part.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependnet.com