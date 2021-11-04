Two indicted on fed drug charges

Nov. 4—ASHLAND — Two people are facing federal drug charges following an indictment issued by a federal grand jury on Oct. 21.

Chance Riffe, 32, of Napoleon, Ohio, and Jessica Ross, 40, of Rush, were charged in a four-count drug indictment, according to federal court records.

Riffe was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. Ross was indicted on a conspiracy charge and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Both are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

The indictment states the two distributed meth in Boyd County between February and March of this year.

If convicted, Riffe faces between five and 40 years in prison, but could face 10 to life if he is found to have a previous drug or violent felony conviction. Ross faces the same on her conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in prison on each of her distribution charges.

Both have been held at the county jail since March on state charges, records show.

