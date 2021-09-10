Two indicted in home invasion

Sep. 10—CATLETTSBURG — Two people have been indicted in connection with an Aug. 5 home invasion-style assault, according to court records.

Jeremiah Modesitt, 41, address unknown, and Debbie S. Jones, 46, of Raceland, were indicted this week on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault. The pair was directly indicted, meaning the case did not work its way through district court prior to the grand jury hearing it.

Jones was also indicted in a separate case on a single count of identity theft. She is also facing an auto theft charge in another case.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the two are accused sending threatening text messages to the victim prior to arriving at her home in the area between Cannonsburg and Summit. The sheriff said the victim ignored the text, until the suspects showed up at her doorstep, beating on the front door.

When the victim opened the door, Wood said the suspects entered and assaulted her, before fleeing in a minivan.

Modesitt was later identified based on reports of a bullet hole tattooed to his forehead, while Jones was picked up the same day on her car theft warrant after she returned to the area, Woods said.

First-degree burglary is a class B felony, punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison, while second-degree assault is a class C felony, punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

