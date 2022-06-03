Two indicted for homicide offenses

Jun. 2—POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced on Wednesday, the Grand Jury indicted Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, W.Va., and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, on six counts related to the homicide of Kane Roush on Easter morning, April 4, 2021.

Nelson and Walker were the second and third individuals arrested pursuant to the investigation in this matter.

Nelson and Walker were each indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified felony, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, according to a press release from the prosecuting attorney's office. Both are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, W.Va., was previously indicted on June 17, 2021 for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified felony, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree. Hall's trial is scheduled for September 2022, according to the press release.

"These indictments are the result of hundreds of hours of continued investigation, particularly by our task force and Ohio BCI, and is an additional step toward finally obtaining justice for Kane and his family," Stanley said. "My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain convictions which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane's family."

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office, the Meigs County Prosecutor's Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission investigated this matter.