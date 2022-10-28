Two indicted in June murder case of Platte County man

Two people have been indicted in the homicide case of a Platte County man who was shot in late June, according to records filed in Platte County Circuit Court.

McKayla C. Archambeau, 22, and Cordero T. Cervantes, 32, were charged for their alleged involvement in the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Archambeau is facing second degree murder and armed criminal action charges for allegedly shooting Hawkins.

She was also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence after allegedly stealing a 2012 Ford Focus and wiping down a vehicle to conceal evidence, documents show.

Cervantes also faces charges for tampering with a vehicle and tampering with evidence. He is set to appear in court Nov. 10.

Bail for Cervantes is set at $25,000. Archambeau’s bond is set at $250,000.

On June 28, shortly before 8 p.m., Platte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Oberdiek Lane, a rural stretch surrounded by farmland.

Deputies found Hawkins dead of gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence when they arrived. The events that led to the shooting have not been disclosed.

The next morning, the sheriff’s office publicly released photographs and descriptions of two persons of interest: Archambeau and Cervantes.

On July 7, the two were taken into custody by an out-of-state law enforcement agency.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.