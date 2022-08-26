Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup

Aug. 26—Two men were indicted by a Cobb grand jury Friday for the killing of an Acworth convenience store clerk during a robbery two months ago.

Acworth resident Marcus Bass, 59, is accused of trying to rob the Kwik E Mart near the intersection of Baker and Baker Grove roads on the night of June 14. Bass allegedly entered the store with a ski mask on and shot clerk Abu Ahammed twice in the chest, killing him.

Bass then attempted to open the cash register but found it locked, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Travis Paris, 32, is accused of serving as Bass' accomplice in the botched holdup. A warrant alleges he met Bass nearby, waiting in the car until dark. Paris then waited in a car outside the store and served as the getaway driver, police said.

Bass was arrested two days after the incident, while Paris was arrested about 10 days later.

Both men are being held at the Cobb County jail and will face charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and attempted armed robbery.