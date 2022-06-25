Two indicted for murder by the McDowell County Grand Jury

Jun. 25—WELCH — Two suspects in the September 2021 murder of a McDowell County resident have been indicted by the June 2022 term of the McDowell County Grand Jury.

Kobe Brown, 24, of Havaco and Raquel Deshowa Adams, 34, of Welch were indicted by the McDowell County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to a docket issued by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Brown and Adams were arrested in September 2021 in connection with the death of 33-year-old Marcus Darcell Edwards of Welch. Edwards was found deceased Sept. 20, 2021 in the Havaco area.

Adams later surrendered to officers and troopers with the Bluefield Police Department and the West Virginia State Police. Brown surrendered to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation began on Sept. 20, 2021 when the McDowell County 911 Center received a call about a body found in Havaco's Little Egypt section, Cpl. Ronald L. Blevins with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said in a criminal complaint.

"Through the process of investigation, it was determined that (Brown) was responsible for the death of the victim," Blevins stated in the report. "It was also discovered that the defendant did conspire and act in concert with Raquel Adams in the death of the victim."

Adams is currently being held at the Southwest Regional Jail in Logan County in lieu of a $100,000 cash or surety bond. Brown is being held at the same jail without bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com