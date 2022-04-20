Two indicted for producing video of minor in sex acts

Apr. 20—A man already facing double murder charges for a November crash on KY 1006 is facing another indictment — this time for using a cell phone to record "sexual or other prohibited activities" of a 13-year-old earlier this year.

Christian Allen Shrader, 21, of Lily Road in London, is charged with seven counts of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to perform the acts. The indictment lists dates of Feb. 15, Feb. 19, two incidents on Feb. 21, Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. Another charges Shrader with use of a minor (13-year-old) in a sexual performance.

The co-defendant in this case is Cody M. Brinegar, 31, of Cliff's Edge in East Bernstadt. He is charged with 25 counts of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, with dates ranging from Jan. 14 through Mar. 15 — with as many as four incidents taking place on one day.

Shrader is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender and has already had one prior felony conviction of first-degree possession of controlled substance in Laurel County in June 2021. He currently has two other felony cases pending — one of which is the double fatality in November in which he is accused of driving under the influence of drugs when his vehicle hit head-on with another vehicle. Shrader reportedly admitted using methamphetamine prior to driving and when he was taken for treatment at the hospital from the crash, emergency room staff reportedly found a syringe in Shrader's sock.

Brinegar is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. He has two prior felony convictions in Madison County for first-degree sexual abuse in 2014 and assault under extreme emotional distress in 2015.