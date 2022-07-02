Two indicted in robbery-murder spree

Jul. 2—A Niagara County grand jury has handed up an indictment charging two Falls men in connection with a series of robberies and shootings that left one man dead between the early morning hours of May 3 and the early morning hours of May 5.

The grand jury charged Rohmelo Lewis, 21, of the Falls, with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Niagara County Court on Thursday.

He was ordered held without bail by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

The indictment also charges Isaiah J. Christian, 19, of the Falls, with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree assault. Christian also pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Thursday arraignment before Wojtaszek.

The judge ordered Christian held without bail.

Lewis had been a person of interest in the shooting death of Cortez Galmore, in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue late on the night of May 4. He had previously been linked to three robberies and shootings in the early morning hours of May 5 and an incident on the night of May 3.

Detectives have linked Christian to armed robberies that occurred May 3 in the 1400 block of Main Street and May 5 in the 1300 block of Main Street.

While detectives were beginning their investigation into the slaying of Galmore on May 4, patrol officers, at 1:12 a.m. May 5, were called to the 1300 block of Main Street for a report of an armed robbery. A male victim told police he was walking north on Main Street when two male suspects, wearing ski masks, approached him and hit him in the head with the stock of a firearm after robbing him.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Lewis and Christian were tied to an incident six minutes later, at 1:18 a.m. May 5, in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. That victim told investigators that he was siting on his porch when he was approached by two suspects who asked him for a "light." One of the suspects, believed to be Lewis, then began firing a gun at the victim.

The victim suffered what was described as a "graze wound" to his ear.

At 3:17 a.m. May 5, two more victims approached police in the 700 block of Main Street and told the officers that a male suspect, armed with a shotgun, had approached them at Pine Avenue and Main Street and pointed the weapon at them. Neither victim was injured.

Police then deployed a contingent of NFPD Emergency Response Team officers and the K-9 Unit to join in the search for the gunman. A Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9, along with New York State Park Police and New York State Police patrols also assisted with the search and investigation.

Just before 4 a.m., Falls Police Patrol Officer Wayne General located Lewis in the area of Main Street and Park Place and attempted to stop him for questioning. Lewis was found to be in possession of a rifle with both the barrel and stock cut down and was taken into custody.