Two indicted in US interstate sex trafficking ring that spanned from Nevada to Mississippi

A California man and Nevada woman have been indicted on interstate sex trafficking charges that allegedly occurred in multiple states, including Mississippi.

A federal judge from the U.S. Southern District of Mississippi unsealed an indictment that charges Michael Deon Fulcher, 52, and Jonzie Hamilton, 33, of one count each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force fraud and coercion and interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The sex trafficking occurred from Nevada to Mississippi from April 2020 to June 2020, according to court documents.

Both Hamilton and Fulcher were arrested in Las Vegas. Hamilton is still in Las Vegas, while Fulcher has been transported to South Mississippi.

The charge of sex trafficking by force fraud or coercion carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison, along with up to five years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at (601) 948-5000. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.