Two individuals arrested after Nelson County pursuit in stolen vehicle

Dec. 14—NELSON COUNTY — Two subjects were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit in Nelson County on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.

At 11:09 p.m., Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a suspected reckless driver heading westbound on Highway 2, in the area of Larimore, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The vehicle — which was reported as stolen from Fargo — was entering Nelson County, but no Nelson County units were available at the time, the release said.

Grand Forks County deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver began to flee at speeds varying from 60 mph to 100 mph. When the vehicle eventually slowed and turned southbound, deputies attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver, according to the release.

The vehicle traveled eastbound on Highway 2 and drove over a tire deflation device, deflating three of the four tires. The vehicle stopped after approximately two miles. Deputies executed a high-risk stop and took both the driver and passenger into custody.

The individuals in the vehicle were identified as Claude Joseph Black, 28, of St. Michael, N.D., and Sherilyn June Lohnes, 34, of Tokio, N.D. Black and Lohnes were turned over to the custody of North Dakota Highway Patrol and Nelson County law enforcement. Both agencies are investigating the incident.

"The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office recognizes the risk to officer's safety in these situations, especially in light of the recent incident in Mercer County," the release said, referring to a Dec. 6 incident in which

Ian Cramer is believed

to have led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ultimately resulted in the death of a Mercer County deputy. "The Sheriff's Office will continue to hold the safety of the general public in high regard and act accordingly to provide safe roadways and communities for our residents and visitors. We will continue to hold criminals accountable and be diligent in deterring the opportunities for criminal activity in our county."