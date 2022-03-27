Two individuals shot Friday night

News Alert

Two individuals were shot on Friday night in Ardmore during two separate incidents. Ardmore Police Department Captain and Public Information Officer Claude Henry confirmed that the department responded two the two incidents with one victim at each scene.

As both victims are Native, both cases have been turned over to the FBI for investigation. Henry had no information about the condition of the victims or details about the investigation. The FBI was unavailable for comment as of deadline Saturday afternoon.

