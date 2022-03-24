Two infants found living in filth inside Palatka mobile home, father arrested

On Thursday the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a father who was found living with his two small children in abhorrent conditions.

Deputies responded to a mobile home in East Palatka to execute an unrelated arrest warrant out of Lake County for Owen Watson, 34, of St. Augustine. Investigators say when they arrived, they discovered Watson had been living on the property for the past six weeks with his one and two-year-old children.

PCSO said the mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system.

Deputies noted several shocking discoveries at the home. According to an arrest report, the inside of the trailer smelled of feces and dirt and several gallon jugs of yellow liquid that appeared to be urine were found underneath the trailer. The toddler was found wearing an extremely soiled diaper. The one-year-old was covered in peanut butter and feces and had sores on his legs.

Deputies say there was no formula, milk, or water in the house.

Watson‘s mother admitted to deputies that she had been aware of the conditions of the home for weeks and had tried to help, reportedly taking the children on weekends. However, deputies say she did not report the neglect until Wednesday morning.

Watson was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect in addition to his warrant from St. Johns County. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond.

An arrest report states that the children’s mother is currently incarcerated.

PCSO says charges will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office on Watson’s mother for failing to report the neglect.

credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

