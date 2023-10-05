Two inidicted by multi-county grand jury

Oct. 5—Two people were arrested after a multi-county grand jury issued indictments for several counts of manufacturing and trafficking marijuana through farms across the state with one being in Pittsburg County.

Zhihui Chen, 38, of Edmond, and Yifan Lu, 38, were each indicted by the 20th Multi-County Grand Jury in September.

Records show Chen was indicted with three counts of manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance in excess of 25 pounds, and pattern of criminal offenses.

Lu was indicted on counts of manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance in excess of 25 pounds.

During Chen's Oct. 2 arraignment, it was noted the man does not speak English and would need a translator for the Mandarin language. An arraignment for Lu was not held as of Wednesday.

Both were being held in the Pittsburg County Jail with bonds of $50,000.

Chen is accused of manufacturing and trafficking marijuana from Green Panda Cultivation Inc. in Pittsburg County, Zhchen Farm LLC in Canadian County, and International Growing Company LLC in Seminole County.

Lu was indicted for the manufacture and trafficking of marijuana from Green Panda Cultivation in Pittsburg County.

A search of records from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority showed no active licenses for the named farms.

Records show Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai, presiding judge of the multi-county grand jury ordered the jurisdiction of the proceedings against Chen and Lu to be held in Pittsburg County.

Both Chen and Lu face up to life imprisonment if convicted on the manufacturing indictments and up to 20 years imprisonment on the trafficking indictments with Chen facing up to two years on the pattern of criminal offenses indictment.

Court records show the pair are set to be in court Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. for district court arraignment.