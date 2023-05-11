Two injured 10 minutes apart in separate Cahokia Heights shootings

Two people were shot in separate Cahokia Heights shootings Tuesday, and police are still looking for the shooters.

Cahokia Heights Police responded to a call of shots fired call in the 8900 block of Mitchell Lane at 8:29 p.m. Illinois State Police agents and deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department also responded, Cahokia Heights Police Major Tony Tomlinson said.

According to Tomlinson, a group of people was standing outside the residence when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside it began firing. A 17-year-old, who was last in a line of people running inside the house for cover, was shot at the door.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was alive and talking to investigators before being transported to a St. Louis hospital.

A second shooting was called in about 10 minutes later.

Two males got into an argument outside of the Crown Mart n the 5000 block of Bond Avenue.

“One group got into a car to leave and another car chased them east on Bond Avenue to Old Missouri Avenue, where the car turned left,” Tomlinson said. “The driver of the car that was being chased lost control of his vehicle.”

Someone from inside the second vehicle fired upon the disabled car, striking a male, who also is not been identified.

Tomlinson said the victim was in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital and was talking to police.

Police do not have a motive in either shooting. Anyone with any information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 616 337-9505.