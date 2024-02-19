Two injured in 4-car crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Four cars were involved in a crash in Calverton, Md. on Sunday night, causing delays due to blocked lanes.

At 6:54 p.m., Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post on X that the crash happened on Broadbirch Drive and Cherry Hill Rd. Four cars were involved in a collision, and some drivers could be entrapped, the post stated.

In an update, Piringer said at least two people were taken to the hospital.

