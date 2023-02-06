Two injured in accidental shooting at Heritage Training and Shooting Center

Feb. 5—Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting Sunday at Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

A man was taken by helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his legs, Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message. He was hit by a bullet from accidental gunfire, she wrote.

A woman was taken by ambulance to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that she sustained from shrapnel from a gun case, Campbell confirmed in a text message. The Division of Fire and Rescue Services "wouldn't know" yet what caused the shrapnel, Campbell wrote.

"We know for sure it's accidental," Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said of the incident in a phone interview with the News-Post.

The weapon in the incident was a "long rifle," Wivell said.

Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center on Metropolitan Court, off of English Muffin Way, at about 1 p.m. for a "call for service of a shooting," according to a post on the Sheriff's Office's official Facebook page at 1:50 p.m.

Deputies "quickly determined the shooting to be accidental" and "there was no threat to the community," the Facebook post states.

Wivell said that deputies initially determined the shooting was an accident after reviewing "evidence on the scene," which he said included video footage and where the man and the woman sustained their injuries.

Wivell said the Sheriff's Office expects to receive security camera footage of the incident from the Heritage Training and Shooting Center by Monday.

A representative from the Heritage Training and Shooting Center declined to comment when the News-Post contacted them by phone.

