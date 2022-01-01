Two injured after 'shooting incident' at Mall of America, police say

Two people are injured after a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Friday evening, according to police.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, there was a "shooting incident" at the Mall of America, where two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After a short lockdown, the mall has resumed normal operations and the scene is secure, the police department said on Twitter.

Bloomington Police Department Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said during a press conference on Friday evening that the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. One of the police officers who was in the area of the incident said he heard one gunshot.

According to Clauson, one male was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the leg, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Another individual was grazed by a bullet but was not transported to a local hospital by an ambulance.

Clauson said that it appears there was an altercation between two males which resulted in a gunshot.

She said that the Mall of America does prohibit guns, but individuals aren't checked for weapons when they enter.

The police department isn't looking for the suspect, according to the statement.

A Fox 9 Minneapolis reporter tweeted that the mall's announcement system said that the situation is resolved.

After the incident, the reporter tweeted that the "entire" north side of the Mall of America's third floor was blocked off with crime tape.

According to Fox 9, people sheltered in place in the Nickelodeon Shop at the Mall of America during the incident.