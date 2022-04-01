Two injured in attempted robbery at Manchester apartment, police said

Apr. 1—MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a suspect after two men were stabbed this morning in an apartment on Buckland Hills Drive.

Police were called to the apartment at 345 Buckland Hills Drive at 12:20 a.m. on a report of an attempted robbery and stabbing.

Two men had non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said, and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The men told police that a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a black mask encountered one of the victims in the hallway outside the apartment and demanded money.

He stabbed the victim in the left and followed him into the apartment, where he again demanded money, police said.

The second victim was stabbed in the abdomen inside of the apartment, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, and the victims locked themselves in a bedroom until police arrived. The third man in the apartment was not injured, police said.

A police dog conducted a track but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5500.