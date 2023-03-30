Two injured in brief police chase that ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles

A brief police chase of a man who was driving recklessly ended Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles with the suspect crashing into another car and injuring two people, sending one to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police began to follow a man driving a Honda around 9:08 p.m. when they saw the car driving recklessly on Wilshire Boulevard and Witmer Street, the LAPD said. Instead of pulling over, the suspect tore through a red light, according to police.

The chase lasted about a minute and ended a mile away when the driver crashed into a car, police said. Two people in another car were injured, with one person taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to the LAPD. The other person in the uninvolved car was not taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect and found "large amounts" of money and fentanyl in the car, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was held by police for evading causing great bodily injury, as well as for transportation and sales of narcotics, according to the LAPD.

