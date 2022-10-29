Two injured in broad-daylight shooting on Garnett St.

Oct. 29—HENDERSON — An afternoon shooting on South Garnett Street left two people injured, and police looking for the men they believe are responsible.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. or shortly after, in the parking lot outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop, 1032 S. Garnett St.

Two cars were parked there, one with its door open. Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said one of the victims, a man, was shot in the abdomen "at point blank range" when an assailant walked up behind the car with the open door.

The man shot at both cars, and also "there was a second person shooting," Barrow said. At least one of the cars left the scene, and at least one of the assailants fired at it as it sped to the north along Garnett Street.

Bullets traveled in the direction of the downtown post office, which is at 905 S. Garnett St., and there, one passed through a car door and hit an elderly woman in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The elderly woman was sitting up as medics took her away, and Barrow said the male victim "was alert and talking when I last saw him." Barrow added that he was sure the man would be airlifted to Duke University Hospital in Durham for treatment, "like most trauma patients are."

Stray bullets — pistol-caliber, from the shell casings left in the Hayes Brothers lot — also struck a post office window and a wall of the House of Toyz custom car-parts shop at 930 S. Garnett St., Barrow said.

Police "believe these two people were firing in concert trying to strike the two cars with known people who were in that parking lot," at Hayes Brothers, Barrow said. "This wasn't random; this was an intentional act."

The chief stressed that point to quash rumors of active shooters, which kept police and other authorities busy as the afternoon wore on.

They do believe "there was some discharging of firearms in the area of Andrews [Avenue] and Chestnut [Street], but nobody was struck," Barrow said, adding that police were "trying to get some video to confirm or disprove" that incident.

Police ran down other rumors and reports, "dispelled them, and moved on," Barrow said.

As of about 6 p.m. "there's no ongoing or continuous discharging of firearms in any known location," he added.

Security camera video captured images of the shooting at Hayes Brothers — which has not been an active business for four or five years — and of at least one of the men responsible.

"Nobody is in custody, but we're running down all the leads," Barrow said. "We've got some very strong leads and information is coming in constantly. I've got all our detectives working on it and our federal liaisons are working on it."

Barrow said he'd also been in contact with District Attorney Mike Waters' office, and had the Police Department's day shift stay "over into the night shift for a while," to effectively double the number of officers on the street.

Despite the chief's reassurances, the incident prompted the postponement of Friday night's scheduled football game between Vance County and J.F. Webb. The game was supposed to be Vance County's Senior Night observance, and for the Vipers was for a share of the Northern Lakes Athletic Conference title.

The incident came not even a week after a shooting on the edge of downtown Oxford put six people — one of them an 18-month-old child — in the hospital. That incident, which happened the night of Oct. 22, marred what started out as a memorial observance for a man who died earlier this month in a traffic accident.

"We know this affects us greatly as a community," Barrow said. "Anytime something like this happens, right on the heels of what happened in Oxford, it shows no community is immune to this, and we know this all too well."

Barrow added that he wants "citizens [to] know we're doing everything in our capability to handle this."

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.