Two injured in Burlington Police officer-involved shooting

Two men are injured after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday on Sellars Mill Road, according to a Burlington Police news release.

The police have not reported how serious the injuries are. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigations and Burlington Police Department investigate the shooting.

At 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a break-in at 506 S. Sellars Mill Rd., Burlington, noted the news release. Residents said a strange man forced his way into the house and was acting erratically.

When officers got to the house, according to the news release, a man and woman –residents of the home – came out of the house. A second man followed them and then tackled the first. Officers could see they were struggling over a gun. The release did not describe what type of firearm it was.

When officers’ verbal commands did not work, a Burlington Police officer on the scene fired shots. The release does not say how many shots the officer fired, how many officers were on the scene, how many verbal commands they gave or how long the incident took.

According to the release, investigators at this early stage think the people living in the house or the alleged intruder may have fired shots as well.

Both men were injured and taken to unnamed medical facilities.

The large police presence was visible from East Webb Avenue, and passers-by were posting on social media Wednesday morning.

The incident did not affect any of the nearby schools – Broadview Middle School, Cummings High School or the Career and Technical Education Center – according to the Alamance-Burlington School System.

