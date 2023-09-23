Two injured in Cambria Township crash

Sep. 23—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized Friday, following a one-vehicle crash in Cambria Township.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. at Beulah Road, with one individual taken to Memorial Medical Center and another passenger taken to UPMC Altoona.

Dauntless Fire Department, Cambria Township Police Department and units from Ebensburg and Blacklick Valley EMS agencies were dispatched to the scene, Cambria County 911 officials wrote in a release to media.

The severity of the injuries sustained by the two motorists was not listed.

Cambria Township Police were investigating the crash.