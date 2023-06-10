Two injured in Clintonville shooting overnight, both expected to be OK

Two people are recovering from their injuries after they were shot in the 600 block of Oakland Park Avenue in Clintonville early Saturday morning.

Columbus police arrived on the scene about 12:20 a.m. and found a 19-year-old woman shot in the head and an 18-year-old man shot in the neck, according to police. Both were taken to a local hospital, where police reported they were in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries. No suspects were listed.

The scene is just east of Indianola Avenue and north of East North Broadway.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Columbus police felony assault unit at 614-645-4141 or Columbus Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

mferench@dispatch.com

@Mark Ferenchik

